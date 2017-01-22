BMC polls: BJP begins process to get small allies on board to corner Sena

Finding the Shiv Sena’s offer of 60 seats “extremely humiliating”, the BJP Saturday set the ball rolling to begin talks with smaller alliance partners such as the Republican Party of India, the Shiv Sangram, the Rashtriya Samaj Party and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

The BJP leaders reached out to the smaller groups late Saturday evening and started the discussions on seat-sharing with them to isolate the Sena not only in Mumbai but also across 25 zilla parishads and nine municipal corporations where elections are due in two phases on February 16 and 21.

Sources in the BJP said Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete held talks with BJP leaders.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had drawn a similar strategy to get all smaller allies to its fold after talks with the Shiv Sena for a pre-poll alliance failed.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com