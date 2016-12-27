BJP attempting to rewrite history: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Removing noted historians from the Indian Council of History Research and inducting RSS men were part of this agenda, Vijayan said. (File Photo) Removing noted historians from the Indian Council of History Research and inducting RSS men were part of this agenda, Vijayan said. (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged attempts were being made by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to rewrite history to suit the Hindutva agenda of RSS and Sangh Parivar. Efforts were on to rewrite history in a particular style and ‘it is dangerous… Move is to make country’s history of diversity by transforming it as that of Hindutva’, he alleged.

Vijayan, heading the CPI-M-led LDF government in the state, was inaugurating a public seminar on ‘Modern India and Secularism’ as a curtain raiser to the 77th session of Indian History Congress beginning here on December 29.

He alleged that a large scale attempt was on for saffronisation of education and the secular character of academic institutions were being destroyed systematically.

Removing noted historians from the Indian Council of History Research and inducting RSS men were part of this agenda, he added.

Similarly, the NCRT had also been reconstituted with ‘communal forces’, he alleged.

Noted historian Romila Thapar in his address said secularism was very important in a democracy.

‘Secularism does not oppose religion. Secularism oppose religious control over civil institutions. It opposes religious control over law and governance’, she said adding ‘both are very important’.

Musician, social activist and Ramon Magsaysay award winner T M Krishna said secularism was all about humanity and feeling for others.

President Pranab Mukherjee would inaugurate the Indian History Congress at the Kariyavattom Campus of Kerala University on December 29.