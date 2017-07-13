BJP attacks Congress over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s inclusion in its media team

Mani Shankar Aiyar (Source: File photo) Mani Shankar Aiyar (Source: File photo)

The BJP took a dig at the Congress on Thursday over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s inclusion in a panel to overhaul its communication strategy, claiming he is “liked” by separatists and had sought Pakistan’s help “against” India.

Aiyar is in the 10-member panel the opposition party had formed yesterday to overhaul its communication strategy. “Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had sought Pakistan’s help against India and is liked by separatists, is a member of the Congress’ official media team,” BJP media department head Anil Baluni tweeted.

Baluni also posted a video clip of the interview the former union minister had given to a Pakistani news channel in 2015. Aiyar is purportedly saying in the interview that the way of the deadlock in India-Pakistan relationship is “Remove them (BJP) and bring us (Congress) in. There is no other way”.

The BJP has often cited this interview to attack the Congress party, which has maintained that it was his individual views and not of the party.

