Latest News
  • BJP attacks Congress over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s inclusion in its media team

BJP attacks Congress over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s inclusion in its media team

Anil Baluni also posted a video clip of the interview the former union minister had given to a Pakistani news channel in 2015. Aiyar is purportedly saying in the interview that the way of the deadlock in India-Pakistan relationship is "Remove them (BJP) and bring us (Congress) in. There is no other way".

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 13, 2017 9:12 pm
Mani Shankar Aiyar, congress communication team, congress, bjp, kashmir, pakistan, separatist Mani Shankar Aiyar (Source: File photo)
Related News

The BJP took a dig at the Congress on Thursday over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s inclusion in a panel to overhaul its communication strategy, claiming he is “liked” by separatists and had sought Pakistan’s help “against” India.

Aiyar is in the 10-member panel the opposition party had formed yesterday to overhaul its communication strategy. “Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had sought Pakistan’s help against India and is liked by separatists, is a member of the Congress’ official media team,” BJP media department head Anil Baluni tweeted.

Baluni also posted a video clip of the interview the former union minister had given to a Pakistani news channel in 2015. Aiyar is purportedly saying in the interview that the way of the deadlock in India-Pakistan relationship is “Remove them (BJP) and bring us (Congress) in. There is no other way”.

The BJP has often cited this interview to attack the Congress party, which has maintained that it was his individual views and not of the party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 13: Latest News