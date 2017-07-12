BJP Asansol IT cell secretary arrested for posting fake video

BJP IT cell secretary of Asansol Tarun Sengupta was arrested by West Bengal CID on Wednesday for allegedly posting a fake video on a social networking site and remanded to the agency’s custody for eight days. Sengupta had posted a video on his Facebook timeline on April 17 and had claimed that it showed police officers beating up a hanuman bhakt on Hanuman Jayanti on April 11 in Birbhum.

A complaint against him was lodged by the officer in-charge of Birbhum Special Operations Group at Suri police station on April 25. He was produced in the court of Suri in the district chief judicial magistrate P C Burman during the day. CID counsel sought ten days remand of Sengupta but the court granted it eight days.

Sengupta was slapped with charges under the Information Technology Act, Cyber Terrorism and Online Terrorism in India. According to a senior CID officer Sengupta, a resident of Radhanagar Road under Hirapur police station limits in Asansol-Durgapur Commiossionerate was arrested from his residence today by the CID.

“The BJP IT Cell Secretary of Asansol was arrested in connection with the case in Suri police station for posting fake video and propaganda on the Facebook. Sengupta had posted one video and propaganda on the Facebook containing communally sensitive material. He has been booked under non-bailable sections,” the officer said.

The Facebook post came under the police scanner after the post was shared and seen by many during communal riots between two communities at Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas district last week.

Sengupta while being taken outside the court told waiting newsmen that the complaints against him were “fabricated”. “I had only posted a symbolic picture to make people aware of the true situation of Birbhum district,” he added. This is the second arrest made in the state in connection with posts containing communally sensitive materials on social networking sites.

