BJP approves verdict for DU professor GN Saibaba over Maoist links

Prof GN Saibaba. (File Photo) Prof GN Saibaba. (File Photo)

Appreciating the verdict given to Delhi University professor GN Saibaba for his links with Maoists, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that nobody has the right to support terrorism and naxalism, assuring that due punishment will follow irrespective of the position he or she holds. “The court has done their work; he has been punished for what he has done. In this country irrespective of the position they hold the Indian law doesn’t give any one right to support terrorism and naxalism,” said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

Hussain further told ANI that the verdict is a message to other that not corrects to support the one who kills innocent people. Earlier on Tuesday, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his links with Maoists under the Unlawful Prevention of Atrocities Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. Along with Saibaba, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Hem Mishra, former journalist Prashant Rahi and three others were also convicted.

In November 2016, final arguments had commenced in the predilection of the DU professor and the others at the Gadchiroli Sessions Court. He was arrested soon after a JNU student Hemant Mishra, revealed secrets during interrogation that he was acting as a link between the DU professor and Maoists in the Abujmad Forests of Chhattisgarh.

However, in March 2016, a Supreme Court bench of Justice JS Khehar and Justice Nagappan, acting on a special leave petition, that challenged the rejection of the bail application of Saibaba by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay HC, granted bail to the professor on health grounds. The court found Saibaba and five others guilty of waging a war against India. The wheelchair-bound professor is 90 percent disabled and was paralysed from the waist-downwards after contracting polio in his childhood.