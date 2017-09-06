BJP appoints Alphons Kannanthanam as poll in-charge for Meghalaya

BJP leader Alphons Kannanthanam (Photo: Facebook) BJP leader Alphons Kannanthanam (Photo: Facebook)

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday appointed Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam as the party’s election in-charge for Meghalaya which faces Assembly polls early next year, a party statement said today.

The BJP hopes that the appointment of Alphons, who was given a ministerial berth in Sunday’s expansion of the Union council of ministers, will help it make inroads in a state where Christians make up a large majority. Alphons is also a Christian.

The BJP, party sources said, also constituted its state core committee. It will be headed by Meghalaya BJP chief Shibun Lyngdoh and will comprise unit vice president Edmund Sangma, general secretary Bashailang Khongwir, treasurer Sarwan Jhunjhunwala and executive member Bianca Kyndiah.

Shah in a meeting with the committee members yesterday had impressed upon them to chalk out a poll strategy and also discussed his proposed visit to the state on September 28, the sources said in Shillong.

