BJP announces ‘March to Lalbazar’

Mediapersons take out a silent rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, in protest of Monday's police attack on them during a clash between Left Front workers and police officers in Howrah and Kolkata. Partha Paul

THE STATE BJP on Wednesday announced it will take out a ‘March to Lalbazar’ (Kolkata Police headquarters) on Thursday. This comes two days after Left Front workers clashed with the police during their ‘March to Nabanna’, leaving over 100 Left workers, 69 policemen and more than a dozen mediapersons injured. Party leaders said the ‘Lalbazar Abhijan’ is being organised to protest against lodging of “false cases” against BJP workers, as well as to demand the arrest of Tipu Sulan Mosque Shahi Imam Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati and “restoration of law and order and democracy” in the state. Party workers will also raise their voice against the Trinamool Congress for indulging in “atrocities during the recent municipal elections” and Monday’s police attack on mediapersons.

On Thursday, three major rallies will be taken out from Esplanade, Howrah station and College Square. National BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvagiya and Suresh Pujari will participate in the agitation, which is set to begin at 1 pm.

“From these three points, our workers will march towards Lalbazar. During Left Front’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, police were pro-active. Police atrocities on Left workers were aimed at strengthening Left parties and prevent its workers from shifting to BJP. Tomorrow, our workers will not attack policemen, but they (police) have to make sure that the situation does not get violent. They have to show restraint or else our workers will not keep quiet,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

Meanwhile, not wanting a repeat of Monday’s violence, police have decided to provide yellow jackets to journalists covering the BJP agitation to prevent them from getting beaten up during clashes. “More than 2,500 policemen will be deployed to tackle the situation. RAF and combat forces will be deployed as part of the three-tier security arrangement. Roads leading to Lalbazar will be closed for traffic and barricades will be put up to restrict the movement of BJP workers,” said a police officer.

