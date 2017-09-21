BJP announces its candidate for Vengara bypoll    

Friday is the last date to file nominations. Both the LDF and UDF candidates have already filed their papers. (Representational photo) Friday is the last date to file nominations. Both the LDF and UDF candidates have already filed their papers. (Representational photo)

BJP on Thursday announced the name of K Janachandran Master as its candidate for the Oct 11 bypoll to the Kerala assembly from Vengara constitutency.

The announcement in this regard was made in delhi today, according to a press release here. While P P Basheer [CPI(M)] is the LDF candidate, K N A Khader (IUML), is the Opposition UDF candidate.

Friday is the last date to file nominations. Both the LDF and UDF candidates have already filed their papers.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting MLA and veteran Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty on his election to the Lok Sabha from Malappuram in April this year.

The Lok Sabha bypoll was caused by the demise of former union minister E Ahmed.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Kunhalikutty had won the Vengara seat with an impressive margin of 38,057 votes as the candidate of the United Democratic Front.

