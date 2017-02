BJP on Saturday announced 27 more party candidates for Manipur Assembly polls to be held in two phases on March 4 and 8. It had earlier in its first list declared the names of 31 candidates.

The state assembly has 60 seats. Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh has headed a Congress government for the last 15 years and the saffron party has been making concerted bid to capture power in the state for the first time.