Amit Shah’s Jind rally today, security in place

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the venue on the eve of Amit shah’s rally, in Jind on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the venue on the eve of Amit shah’s rally, in Jind on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

On the eve of BJP chief Amit Shah’s bikers rally in Jind town on Thursday, arrangements were in full swing at the venue while policemen and central forces were deployed to maintain law and order.

As part of the rehearsal on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rode a new Bullet motorcycle to the rally venue.

Parking space spread over 100 acres in different blocks has been earmarked for the rally. Shah and Khattar will ride new Bullet motorcycles for about 600 metres to the rally venue from a temporary helipad.

On the request of Haryana Police, the state government has hired two helicopters from private players for aerial survey to ensure smooth movement of traffic during the rally. Haryana DGP B S Sandhu confirmed the move. As many as 100 companies of central forces and 250 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed.

A local leader engaged in the preparations told The Indian Express that 40,000 chairs have already been put up at the rally ground. “We have asked the tent owner to arrange 60,000 chairs,” he added.

The BJP has claimed that more than 1 lakh bikers will participate in the rally. Haryana BJP general secretary Sanjay Bhatia said,”We have arranged 4.5 lakh sqft space for chairs at the rally ground.”

The party has asked the bikers to reach the venue at 10 am. While Shah will reach Jind from Delhi, Khattar will arrive from Chandigarh. Both will arrive in separate helicopters. Then they will drive their Bullet motorcycles together to the venue.

The party has named the rally “Yuva Hunkar Rally”. There will be three stages at the ground — one for 36 top leaders, including Shah and Khattar; the second for 350 leaders, including MLAs; and the third for artists who will perform folk songs for the bikers.

Taking on the BJP government for “extraordinary” security deployment, INLD spokesperson Satish Nandal said, “Is BJP preparing for the rally or war? An atmosphere of fear is being created.”

The INLD said it will oppose the rally by protesting with black flags and thousands of balloons.

