Cong slams Amit Shah for ‘insulting’ Mahatma Gandhi, freedom struggle; demands apology

A day after BJP President Amit Shah made references to Mahatma Gandhi’s caste along with adding that Congress had never been a party based on principles, Congress hit out on Saturday saying the ruling party leader has “insulted” the freedom struggle and the “Father of the Nation.”

While speaking at an event in Chhattisgarh, Shah had said: “Congress kisi ek vichaar dhaara ke adhaar par, kisi ek siddhant ke adhaar par bani hui party hi nahi hai, woh azadi prapt karne ka ek special purpose vehicle hai, azadi prapt karne ka ek saadhan tha. Aur isi liye Mahatma Gandhi ne durandesi ke saath, bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai, usne azadi ke baad turant kaha tha, Congress ko bikher dena chahiye. (The Congress is not a party based on one ideology or one principle, it is a special purpose vehicle to gain independence…this is why Mahatma Gandhi with foresight, he was a very clever baniya, he knew what was going to happen, he said immediately after independence that the Congress should be dissolved) Also read | Amit Shah on Mahatma Gandhi: ‘Bahut chatur baniya tha… he could presage Congress’ bleak future’. Click here.

Reacting to Shah’s comments, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Saturday, “He (Amit Shah) has insulted freedom fighters and Mahatma Gandhi. Sachai yeh hai ke azadi ke pehlay gore angrez mahasabha aur sangh ka istemaal ek special purpose vehicle ke taur par desh ke batwaare ke liye karte rahe. (The truth is that the British used Mahasabha and Sangh as a special purpose vehicle to divide the country)”

“Similarly, today BJP is acting as a SPV for few corporates for taking care of their business interests,” he added.

Surjewala also said the BJP believed in dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion instead of fighting it. “Jaati aur dharm ke bhedbhaav se larhne ke bajaaye, Mahatma Gandhi ko bhi jaati se ingit kar yeh darshata hai ke Amit Shah ka charitra aur maansikta kya hai. (Rather than fighting casteism, BJP identified even the father of the nation with his caste. This shows the character and ideology of the ruling party and its president.)”

The Congress leader added that if the leader of the party has such a mentality, they were “terrified of what BJP will lead the country into.” Demanding an apology from Shah, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said there “could not be a bigger insult than this. This is desh droh.“

