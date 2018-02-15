LIVE updates: Over one lakh bikes to participate in BJP chief Amit Shah Jind rally

BJP chief Amit Shah is in Jind for his ‘Yuva Hunkar’ rally which will see the participation of more than one lakh motorcycle riders. The rally is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its hold in Jind which is considered to be the nerve centre of Haryana politics. According to party sources, Shah will reach Jind from Delhi, Haryana CM Khattar will arrive from Chandigarh, both will arrive in separate helicopters. They will then drive their motorcycles to the venue. The other bikers participating are scheduled to reach the venue at 10 am.
Security presence in the city has been increased and as many as 100 companies of central forces and 250 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed. A total of 150 traffic police personnel, two ACPs, and nine traffic inspectors have been deployed in the city.
Read | Amit Shah’s Jind rally today, security in place
Amit Shah Haryana bike rally LIVE updates:
- Feb 15, 2018 at 10:07 amTmes Now and republic, be ready for the historical event and it is your bounden duty to make it reach entire country. Your active part is expected as usual.Reply
- Feb 15, 2018 at 9:56 amHow much public money will be wasted on it?Reply
- Feb 15, 2018 at 9:50 amBJP should Concentrate on the States like Rajasthan and Karnataka MORE with the elections in these key states are due.Amit Shah's work is cut out for him in Bengal to be ready for the Election in 3 years there.Reply
A group of party workers from Asandh constituency of Karnal district will move to the rally venue wearing pagris, which is symbol of respect in Haryana.“We don’t think that there would be any legal problem in wearing pagris in place of helmets as bikers who wear a pagri are not stopped by policemen,” a BJP leader told The Indian Express.
When asked about the pagris instead of helmets, Haryana BJP General Secretary Ved Pal said, “We have asked all the workers to follow traffic rules.”
According to police, several BJP supporters from Palwal, Mewat and Faridabad are expected to pass through Gurgaon on Thursday, on their way to and from the rally in Jind on Thursday.
On Tuesday, former Janta Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav had criticised the BJP for organising a massive motorcycle rally in Jind saying "such stunts don’t benefit the nation."
Khattar is personally overseeing the arrangements along with state party president Subhash Barala and Haryana BJP party in-charge Anil Jain. Khattar even drove a bike. Shah will also ride a bike for a short distance to reach the venue today.
Meanwhile, Haryana AAP chief Naveen Jaihind has announced presenting ‘pakodas’ to Amit Shah over BJP’s alleged failure to generate the promised three lakh jobs for the youth in the last three years.
The BJP has made it clear that it is mandatory for all ministers and MLAs to attend the rally on motorcycles.
BJP leader Rajiv Jain said the rally is part of ‘Mission Vistaar’ or to strengthen the party at the booth level and to gear up the cadre for polls.
There will be three stages at the ground — one for 36 top leaders, including Shah and Khattar; the second for 350 leaders, including MLAs; and the third for artists who will perform folk songs for the bikers.
To ensure one lakh motorcycles at BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in Jind, the Haryana unit of the party come up with a solution: 1,111 motorcycles from each of the state’s 90 Assembly constituencies will start for the venue a day before the rally.
BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, has announced that he won’t attend the rally of party chief Amit Shah. Saini said that there was no logic in going to attend the rally when the ideology doesn’t match. The MP also said that he would very soon announce a new political outfit which will contest elections from all 90 seats in the state.
The AIJASS's 'Balidan Divas' rally has been postponed to February 18. The decision came after a discussion between Chief Minister M L Khattar and AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik.
The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) had decided to organise a rally on February 15 but pushed the event to a later date.
INLD is not amused with the “extraordinary” security deployment in the city. The party spokesperson Satish Nandal said, “Is BJP preparing for rally or war? An atmosphere of fear is being created." He said they will oppose the rally by protesting with black flags.
BJP party president to hold a bike rally in Jind. Follow our LIVE blog for latest news and updates.