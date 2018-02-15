LIVE updates: Over one lakh bikes to participate in BJP chief Amit Shah Jind rally

LIVE updates: Ahead of Amit Shah’s rally in Jind, Haryana CM ML Khattar driving bike to the venue of the Yuva Hunkar Rally ground on the eve of the rally. LIVE updates: Ahead of Amit Shah’s rally in Jind, Haryana CM ML Khattar driving bike to the venue of the Yuva Hunkar Rally ground on the eve of the rally.

BJP chief Amit Shah is in Jind for his ‘Yuva Hunkar’ rally which will see the participation of more than one lakh motorcycle riders. The rally is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its hold in Jind which is considered to be the nerve centre of Haryana politics. According to party sources, Shah will reach Jind from Delhi, Haryana CM Khattar will arrive from Chandigarh, both will arrive in separate helicopters. They will then drive their motorcycles to the venue. The other bikers participating are scheduled to reach the venue at 10 am.

Security presence in the city has been increased and as many as 100 companies of central forces and 250 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed. A total of 150 traffic police personnel, two ACPs, and nine traffic inspectors have been deployed in the city.

Amit Shah Haryana bike rally LIVE updates:

