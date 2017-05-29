BJP ally Raju Shetti brings farmers’ rally to Navi Mumbai

BJP ally and MP Raju Shetti, founder of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) who kicked off his Atmakalesh Yatra — a statewide campaign against the BJP-led combine’s anti-farmer policies — in Pune on March 22, on Sunday brought the campaign to Navi Mumbai.

The Devendra Fadnavis government has inducted an SSS nominee, Sadabhau Khot, as a minister of state in the Maharashtra government. But Khot, who is the MoS for Agriculture, has not been on good terms with Shetti of late.

There has been a buzz in political circles that Khot is on the BJP’s radar. In fact, some Khot supporters in the SSS are expected to be inducted in the BJP on Monday.

While Khot is seen cosying up to the BJP, Shetti has opened up a channel of communication with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The former had been present for Thackeray’s farmers’ convention in Nashik earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Sunday, as Shetti and his supporters began marching from Panvel towards Mumbai on Sunday, it led to major traffic snarls across Navi Mumbai roads.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now