BJP alleges Tej Pratap did not declare land, firm details in 2015 poll affidavit

BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, “hid information on possession of 45 decimals of land in Aurangabad and a Rs 2.29-crore loan he took from a bank by mortgaging this property in 2015 Assembly elections”.

Modi also alleged that Tej Pratap was the highest shareholder in a company in which his mother and sisters have shares and this was also not disclosed in the election affidavit, although the minister was supposedly the director of the company from 2010 to 2015.

The RJD has refuted the allegations. Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told The Indian Express: “Sushil Modi has been making baseless allegations. All documents regarding property purchase and association with companies have been in the public domain.”

Asked whether Tej Pratap bought the Aurangabad plot, Tiwary said, “I cannot answer such questions off-hand. I have to check facts. But our national president has said once and for all that his family members have not flouted any norms and hidden any information from the Election Commission.”

Modi told the media that the Chief Minister should “immediately sack Tej Pratap because the CM often takes a high moral ground in matters of propriety”.

Tej Pratap’s 2015 poll affidavit showed that he had taken loan of Rs 18,54,438 from SBI’s BV College branch in Patna and declared that he had no other loan and liability. According to his 2015 election affidavit, Tej Pratap declared that he owned 11 plots individually or with his brother and deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Patna and Gopalganj.

There was no mention of any Aurangabad plot in the election affidavit.

