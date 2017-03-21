BJP alleges misuse of machinery by Congress government for bypolls      

Opposition BJP on Monday staged a walk-out from the legislative assembly, accusing the ruling Congress of misusing the government machinery for Gundlupet and Nanjangud by-polls, scheduled for April 9. Raising the issue of police “high handedness” against BJP workers at Gundlupet yesterday during the filing of nominations, during the zero hour in the assembly, Opposition Leader Jagadish Shettar said “police and some officials are partial in their conduct.”

He said government was utilising its machinery in favour of the Congress and against the Opposition parties.

Several BJP MLAs also alleged that government was indulging in such things as it was sure about its loss in the elections, to which some Congress MLAs objected leading to war of words between both the sides.

Tension prevailed outside the taluk office at Gundlupet yesterday when workers of both Congress and BJP came face to face during the filing of nomination.

Stones were also pelted, following which police lathi charged the workers.

Replying to BJP’s allegations, Home Minister G Parameshwara said opposition party workers were indulging in provocation which lead to the situation turning tense.

He also said the police have judiciously performed their duty to maintain the law and order.

Intervening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said BJP members after filing of nomination, instead of vacating the place were making speeches and causing provocation.

“Who will keep quite if some one is provoked? Mob mentality resulted in the situation there turning tense,” he said.

He said the BJP would not win the elections by resorting to all this.

This led to a war of words between both sides, with each accusing the other of indulging in violence and misusing government machinery during their tenures.

The BJP then staged a walk out in protest.

Elections will be held for Gundlupet and Nanjangud constituencies respectively following the death of Cooperative Minister Mahadeva Prasad and resignation of V Srinivas Prasad as Congress MLA after he was dropped from the ministry.

While Srinivas Prasad is now the BJP candidate from the Nanjangud constituency, Congress has fielded Kalale Keshavamurthy, who had contested the 2013 Assembly polls on JD(S) ticket.

In Gundlupet, Congress has fielded Mahadeva Prasad’s wife Geeta Mahadeva Prasad and BJP C S Niranjan Kumar.

