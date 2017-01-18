BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee’s ‘inefficiency’ in Bhangar clash

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

After the ongoing protests in West Bengal’s Bhangar district took a violent turn, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged it to be purely the ‘inefficiency’ of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh told ANI that since the Trinamool Congress government came to power, the violence and terrorist activities in the state have increased.

“It is not only Bhangar. Since the TMC government came to power, the violence and terrorist activity in the state have increased. Because of their inefficiency all this things are happening. I think things will get even worse in the days to come,” he added.

Taking to social media, Ghosh said, “PaschimBangaBJP demands judicial probe and immidiate suspension of DM(South24Parganas)Dr.P.B.Salim in #GangasagarStampede wher atleast 6 died.”

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force is being deployed in Bhangar. The villagers clashed with the police yesterday at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas over construction of an electric sub-station even as the state government said the work on it has stopped and urged the agitators to sit for talks to restore peace.

According to reports, a senior police officer said they were attacked by the villagers and a few of them were injured by stones and bricks thrown at them. The villagers on the other hand alleged that the police resorted to unprovoked lathicharge and tear gassing. However, Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has denied any police action.