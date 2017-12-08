BJP activist’s house attacked in Kerala, party blames CPI-M

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist TJ Jijesh’s house was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) workers on Friday. Three two-wheelers that were parked in front of the house reportedly caught fire during the attack. The BJP has alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) was behind the attack. An investigation is underway.

Earlier in November, four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were attacked in Kerala’s Kannur district.

Meanwhile, a CPI-M worker was injured on November 19 after a crude bomb was hurled at a rally. The incident had happened a day after Mayor VK Prasant was attacked by the BJP workers at the city corporation council.

CPI-M District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan alleged that the BJP workers had unleashed violence on the workers of his party during a procession.

In October, an RSS activist was injured, while bombs were hurled at a BJP party office. The BJP had on October 3 launched its Jana Raksha Yatra from Kannur to highlight ‘Lefts atrocities’ in the state.

