Tamil Nadu: BJP accuses political leaders of instigating protest

Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo)

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Thursday alleged that “some political leaders” are instigating people to protest at Neduvasal in Pudukottai despite the Centre saying that it would not implement any scheme inimical to the interests of the state. “The central government has said if people do not want the hydrocarbon project at Neduvasal, it will not be carried out. Even then some political leaders and some outfits to gain something are instigating the people of that area to protest,” BJP state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Apparently referring to the opposition to the hydrocarbon project, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan had said on Wednesday that the Petroleum Minister had said he would look into it if people harboured any doubts. “The central government will not implement a project which people feel is inimical to the state’s farming sector and its people,” he had said.

Radhakrishnan had also alleged that a group was preventing people from listening to sane views on the project and urged experts to explain its pros and cons to them to dispel their fears. The villagers of Neduvasal are against the proposed project of the Centre. They have been protesting for more than a week with support from many sections, including students. On drought relief, the BJP leader alleged that the state government was delaying sending the report to the Centre and that is the reason why funds have not yet been disbursed.