BJP accuses police of filing false cases against party members, stage a protest outside police station

Police baton charge BJP activists during their proposed rally ‘March to Lalbazar’ against the government in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra/File image) Police baton charge BJP activists during their proposed rally ‘March to Lalbazar’ against the government in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra/File image)

The West Bengal BJP unit on Friday accused the Kolkata police of filing false cases against the party activists who took part in Thursday’s agitation, and organised a demonstration outside Bowbazar police station. The party workers also staged a protest at Howrah bridge, demanding immediate release of all their activists.

“We are here to protest against the Kolkata police who are behaving like party cadres of TMC and are filing false cases against our leaders and workers. Most of the cases were filed in Bowbazar police station so we are here to demonstrate outside the police station,” BJP leader Kishan Jhawar said. The BJP workers were stopped near Bowbazar police station where they organised a demonstration.

BJP workers had clashed with the police at different places across the city during their march to the Lalbazar police headquarters demanding arrest of “corrupt” TMC leaders, prompting the force to use teargas shells, water canons and batons to disperse them on Thursday.

Over 20 police personnel were injured in the violence and 141 BJP workers arrested including 21 who tried to enter the city police headquarters. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state chief Dilip Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, party Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and state secretary Locket Chatterjee were among those arrested during the protest-agitation.

