BJP accuses Omar Abdullah of being ‘communal’ over his Rohingya remarks

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Wedensday hit out at NC leader Omar Abdullah over his remarks on Rohingya Muslims, claiming that the statement carried “communal” overtones and said the decision about their settlement rested with the Centre. The former chief minister had on Tuesday questioned those calling on the Rohingya to leave the country, asking whether they would also demand the Tibetan government-in-exile to leave the Indian shores.

“Though Omar is a member of a major political party of the state and is a former chief minister, he matches the separatists in his statements and gives the impression of being fundamentalist and communal in his approach,” BJP state spokesperson Virender Gupta alleged.

In a statement, he asked the National Conference working president whether his sympathy and statement in favour of their settlement carried “communal overtones” in light of his and his party’s resistance to the settlement of people from Jammu, who are permanent citizens of the state, in Kashmir valley.

Gupta alleged that during the Amarnath land row in 2008, Abdullah and the NC opposed temporary shelters for pilgrims near base camps in the valley and in the Parliament, he announced that land could not be given for construction of the shelters which were to be removed after pilgrimage.

He alleged that in 1990, a situation was created in the valley that forced the minorities to leave and now the party was opposing their return and settlement in Kashmir. “Abdullah and his party are opposing the establishment of Sainik Colony even for those Sainiks who are permanent residents of the state,” Gupta alleged.

He claimed that he would appreciate the concern for the Rohingya if Abdullah took them along to the Valley and made arrangements for their settlement there. “The decision to allow or not to allow the Rohingya to settle rests with Government of India which was elected by people of the country. It is the central government which has been given responsibility of thinking in the interest of the country,” he said.

He alleged that when the NC was in power, Jammu region was badly affected. “All the policies of the NC are Kashmir-oriented and biased against Jammu region,” he alleged.

