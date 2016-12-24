BJP accuses Mamata of “covering up” Dhulagarh violence, demands probe

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “covering up” the Dhulagarh communal incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded an independent probe after a three-member party delegation was stopped by the local police from entering the area. The BJP has alleged that the minority wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has targeted a particular community in the area in Howrah district of West Bengal for their support to the saffron party.

“It was a parliamentary BJP delegation. They were members of Parliament. What is scaring Mamata Banerjee is letting three to four delegates to go and meet those who have been hit by violence. Mamata is definitely trying to have a cover up therefore 144 was imposed there,” BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI.

Singh further accused the TMC’s minority wing of terrorising a particular community.

“It was unfortunate that the BJP delegation was stopped. Mamata should stop putting pressure on Bengali Hindus through the TMC minority wing goons and should not terrorise them. And If she is confident that she has nothing to hide, then I challenge Mamata to allow an independent investigation to be done so that truth comes out,” he said.

The delegation comprising of party MPs Jagdambika Pal, Satpal Singh, state president Dilip Ghosh and its national secretary Rahul Sinha was stopped at Ekabbarapur Road, about one kilometre away from the spot where the clashes had taken place a few days ago.

The police had cordononed off the area and deployed a large number of personnel.

They prevented the members to enter the areas and told them that prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In response, the BJP delegation along with its supporters blocked the road and staged a protest.