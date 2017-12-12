BJP accuses J&K govt of ‘cheating the nation’ for its stand on minorities

BJP is a major ally in the coalition government of the state. Express photo by Renuka Puri. BJP is a major ally in the coalition government of the state. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu, on Tuesday, criticized its own government for its stand on minorities in the state, saying that the policy being followed by it “amounts to cheating the nation” and looting the money from Government of India exchequer meant for religious and linguistic minorities in the state.

Reacting, to the affidavit filed by the state government in the Supreme Court, ruling out the formation of a state-level commission, BJP state spokesperson Prof. Virender Gupta said that “The Kashmiri leadership, that considers itself as a most secular lot in the country cannot afford to ignore the plight of minorities in the state who are criminally victimized and discriminated.” The state which constitutes about 68 per cent of Muslim population cannot provide benefits to the majority community which otherwise are meant for minorities in the state.

Significantly, BJP is a major ally in the coalition government of the state. The state government’s affidavit had come as a response to a public interest litigation filed by a local lawyer Ankur Sharma, seeking directions to the state government legislated minority commission for time-bound identification of religious and linguistic minorities in the state.

The state’s plea that these benefits should accrue to minorities at the national level and hence to Muslims of the state shows “its communal bias and communal politics that it is pursuing for the last 70 years,” BJP spokesperson said. He further asked the Government of India to notify state level minorities of various states and issue clear-cut instructions to the state for providing benefits of various Central welfare schemes to actual minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also ridiculed the state government’s stand of considering the need and feasibility of setting up the state minority commission as and when the need arises based upon the critical study of social and educational backwardness of minorities across various regions of the state. It amounts to side-tracking the issue and hoodwinks the apex court and the union government as the issue concerns to minorities in the state, and not their region wise classification on the basis of social and educational backwardness.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App