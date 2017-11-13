BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot’s brother of involvement in fertiliser scam

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (File/Photo) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (File/Photo)

The BJP on Monday accused senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot’s brother of being involved in a scam during the UPA rule, saying that his company allegedly exported subsidised fertiliser that was meant for domestic consumption. Attacking the Congress over the issue, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the opposition party is “synonymous with corruption”.

He alleged that the Congress violated all laws and regulations during its ten-year rule.

Citing a media report, Javadekar said that muriate of potash, a fertiliser imported by the country for farmers, was exported by the firm of Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot during the UPA rule after claiming subsidy from the Centre on it.

“This is a clear case of theft of subsidy and all this happened between 2007 to 2009, when Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre and during the period Gehlot had also assumed charge as the Rajasthan chief minister,” Javadekar told reporters here.

He alleged that the cheaper rate at which the fertiliser was exported, raises doubts that it could be a case of “money laundering”.

Javadekar said that this “fertiliser scam” case came into limelight after custom officials caught its consignment, as the potash is meant for domestic consumption and its export is restricted.

“On one side Congress and its leaders talk about farmers and their issues, but the relatives of their party’s Gujarat incharge is stealing the farmer’s subsidy,” he said and asked whether the Congress’s top leadership will take action against those who had “stolen the farmer’s rights”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App