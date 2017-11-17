BJP accuses Captain Amarinder Singh of treating MPs like ‘palace courtiers’

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (File)

The BJP on Thursday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for his absence on Wednesday from a meeting of MPs of all political parties called by him. The party accused him of behaving like a feudal lord and treating elected representatives as palace courtiers. BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said that the Chief Minister’s absence at a meeting called by him was an insult to the people of Punjab, who have elected the MPs. “There are 20 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab and this meeting could have been utilised to discuss the issues pertaining to the people of the state, yet the Chief Minister chose to keep away from it and deputed a minister on his behalf to attend it,” said Chugh.

Chugh said that the Chief Minister appeared to be drunk on power and after getting elected to the office he has been treating the elected representatives as palace courtiers in a display of feudal behaviour. “This is exactly how Amarinder used to behave when he first got elected as Chief Minister in 2002 and which forced Rajinder Kaur Bhattal to raise a banner of revolt against him within the Congress party and camp in New Delhi with 40 MLAs along with her,” he said.

The BJP leader added that it was due to the high-handed behaviour of Amarinder that the SAD, BJP and AAP MPs, including senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa, decided to keep away from the meeting.

