BJD seeks MSP hike from Centre, BJP demands loan waivers in Odisha

At a time the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is facing criticism following farmer suicides and crop burning across Odisha earlier this month, the party has reiterated its demand that the Centre nearly double the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy.

The BJD staged a demonstration in front of the Odisha Governor’s residence on Monday while the BJP demanded loan waivers and early disbursal of relief to farmers by the state government.

The BJD led a unanimous resolution in the Assembly in March to increase the MSP to Rs 2,930 per quintal and observed a week-long agitation in July after the Centre decided to hike the MSP for paddy by Rs 80 to Rs 1,550 for 2017-18. “The CM has written at least thrice (to the Centre since 2014). When those (requests) failed, we had an all-party meeting. BJP was also a participant. They also wrote to seek a meeting with PM, which did not materialise. Then we made a House Committee in the assembly in which all parties were signatories. We requested PM again, but no result. That’s why we are coming to the streets,” said Pratap Keshari Deb, BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson.

While the Congress took a delegation to Governor S C Jamir demanding that the MSP be increased to Rs 3,000 per quintal, the BJP sought to counter the BJD move and demanded early disbursal of relief for farmers affected by natural calamities and waiver of farm loans.

“The Central government is not against hiking MSP, which they have increased by 33 per cent over three years. This process will continue in a gradual fashion till 2022 until farmers’ incomes are doubled. Immediately aligning MSP calculation (with Swaminathan’s recommendation) may have nationwide repercussions, and they need to be studied first. Yes, governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have provided benefits for distressed farmers. Why is the Odisha government backtracking?” said Basanta Kumar Panda, Odisha BJP president.

BJD spokesperson Deb said, “Odisha BJP is double timing. On the one hand, they are signatories to all-party meetings in the state but are not going against the Centre’s non-action. BJP is demanding waiver of farm loans. Three of their state governments have done so. Have they deterred farmer suicides? Do loan waivers solve the issue of correct valuation of farm produce?”

“Swaminathan (committee) has shown the way. Instead, political parties are blaming each other,” said Lingaraj, a farmer activist.

