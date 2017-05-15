BJD moves motion of notice for election of Assembly Speaker

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today moved a motion of notice for the election to the post of Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The motion of notice was moved before the Assembly Secretary A K Sarangi. The BJD named former minister Pradip Kumar Amat as its candidate for the Speaker’s post. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik proposed the name of Amat which was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Amat also filed his nomination before the Assembly Secretary in this regard. The Speaker’s post was lying vacant after Niranjan Pujari resigned from the post. Pujari was inducted in the council of ministers headed by Naveen Patnaik.

Amat had also resigned from the ministry on May 6 as the state Finance Minister ahead of Patnaik reshuffling his ministry on May 7. The election for the post of Speaker is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Tuesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now