BJD leaders behind disappearance of freedom fighter’s kin: BJP

The BJP on Monday alleged that two ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders had a role in the disappearance of freedom fighter Laxmi Indira Panda’s grandson, who went missing soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated his family in Odisha.

“It is a planned abduction in which (minister Pranab Prakash) Das and (Rabi Narayan) Nanda are actively involved to defame the Prime Minister. There is a threat to Babula (Panda)’s life. We demand verification of their call records,” BJP MLA Pradeep Purohit alleged.

He added that the two have conspired to hide Babula, 19. Panda’s family has said that Nanda paid them Rs 50,000.

The BJD rubbished the allegation saying that the BJP forgot about safety of the freedom fighter’s kin after felicitating them. “The BJP is now pointing fingers at others to cover up its mistake,” said Nanda.

The teenager was among descendants of 16 freedom fighters, whom Modi felicitated during BJP’s two-day national executive meeting on April 15-16. Five family members of Panda, who had traveled from Jeypore, got separated at Bhubaneswar railway station.

On April 16, the family went to Bhubaneswar railway station to board a train. At the station the freedom fighter’s daughter-in-law, Sujata, inadvertently boarded a wrong train and was found at Balasore railway station.

The freedom fighter’s son, Surendra, and two others reached Jeypore, while his son Babula is yet to be traced.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now