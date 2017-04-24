BJD leaders are hiding freedom fighter’s grandson: BJP MLA

A BJP MLA on Monday alleged that two ruling Biju Janata Dal leaders are involved in hiding the grandson of a freedom fighter, who is missing for more than a week after attending a programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the BJD rejected the allegations. “The ruling BJD hatched a conspiracy in hiding Babuli, the grandson of freedom fighter Laxmi Indira Panda. It is a pre-planned abduction in which two senior leaders of BJD Pranab Prakash Das (minister) and Rabi Narayan Nanda (party spokesman) are actively involved. We demand verification of their call records”, BJP MLA Pradip Purohit alleged at a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

Stating that there is threat to Babuli’s life, the BJP MLA said that a “conspiracy was hatched” as the BJD thought that the saffron party will take all credit for honouring freedom fighters family members. Purohit alleged that the two BJD leaders might have been conspired to keep Babuli in hiding. BJD spokesperson SN Patro rejected the allegations and challenged Purohit to produce evidence to justify the claim. “If the BJP has specific allegation, they can expose it. It is not a small thing. It is a serious matter,” Patro said.

Minister Pranab Prakash Das dubbed the BJP’s allegation against him as a “joke”, while Nanda said he is ready for a CBI probe into the freedom fighter’s grandson missing case. Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he has spoken to the Odisha DGP K B Singh in this regard. “I have requested the DGP to trace Babuli,” Pradhan said.

Babuli, the grandson of INA captain Laxmi Indira Panda was missing since April 16 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated his father and mother at a function in Raj Bhavan on April 16. Babuli was accompanying his parents. But, the family members got separated at the Bhubaneswar Railway station while returning to their native place at Jeypore in Koraput district.

While Babuli’s mother was traced at Balasore railway station, his father was safe at home. However, there was no trace of Babuli (19) since then. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had already directed the DGP to trace Babuli. Two days ago, the family members of Babuli had staged a protest in front of the residence of Jeypore Sub-Collector demanding expeditious search operation to trace their son.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 7:12 pm