BJD indicates support for simultaneous LS, assembly elections

The BJD on Friday indicated its support for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, saying the ruling party in Odisha was “always ready” to face the elections if they are advanced. The elections to the Lok Sabha and the Odisha assembly are due in May-June 2019.

“BJD is always ready for elections. If there is early elections, as I have said we are always ready for it,” Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik told reporters in Bhubaneswar when his attention was drawn to Election Commissioner O P Rawat’s statement on the possibility of holding the elections simultaneously by the end of next year.

BJD leaders said a general election ahead of its schedule has always benefited the regional party. “If the general election is advanced, we will go for simultaneous elections,” said a senior BJD leader.

“Simultaneous elections in Odisha have always worked for the BJD since 2004. It saves the poll expenditure. Campaigning strategy can effectively be streamlined. We are keeping a close watch on the developments,” he added. The ruling party in Odisha has undertaken several programmes at various levels to improve the organisation after the setback in the February panchayat election.

