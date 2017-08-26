BJD demands Haryana CM Khattar’s resignation over Dera issue

Ruling BJD in Odisha on Saturday demanded resignation of Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar, charging him with being responsible for the violence that erupted following the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh yesterday.

“Haryana Chief Minister Mr Khattar is fully responsible for the violence and must step down,” BJD spokesman P K Deb said.

“The chief minister of Haryana should take moral responsibility and step down in view of the killing of 30 people in the violence,” said Deb, also an MP.

State General Secretary of BJP Prithviraj Harichandan, however, said, “The Dera violence should not be politicised.” Meanwhile, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was pained by the loss of lives in the violence of Haryana and appealed for peace.

“Pained by loss of lives in violence in #Haryana. I condemn the unlawful acts in strongest possible terms and appeal for restoration of peace,” Patnaik tweeted.

