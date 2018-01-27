BJD demands Baijayant J Panda’s removal from Lok Sabha

Baijayant J Panda, BJD MP. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files) Baijayant J Panda, BJD MP. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files)

The Biju Janata Dal, which recently suspended Baijayant J Panda from the party for “anti-party activities”, has now accused the Kendrapada MP of lying in his election affidavit and demanded his resignation from the Lok Sabha.

Panda denied the allegations. “Absolutely not. It’s absolutely untrue and a mean minded attempt to malign me as well as distract attention from serious law and order issues in Odisha. Anyone who makes such allegations about my election affidavit is welcome to take the issue up with the EC or in court,” the Kendrapara MP said.

The party has alleged that in his election affidavit for the 2014 polls, Panda did not disclose that he was the vice-chairman of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited, a mining company, and was drawing a salary from there.

“The fact that he is a paid employee and working as vice-chairman in IMFA has been concealed by Shri Panda in the affidavit dated 21st March 2014 filed as part of his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections,” a statement signed by BJD vice-president Bed Prakash Agrawal said.

The party has alleged that Panda has drawn annual salaries and allowances amounting to Rs 2 crore, Rs 79 lakh, Rs 1.45 crore, Rs 1.60 crore and Rs 7.66 crore as vice-chairman of IMFA in the last few years.

The party has also attached documents and the election affidavit of Panda with the statement.

Claiming that voters of his constituency were feeling cheated by this act, the party said: “Shri Panda has lost all his moral authority to continue as Member of Parliament from Kendrapada. Hence we demand that Shri Panda, Vice-Chairman, IMFA, should immediately resign as MP from Kendrapara.”

The party has alleged that in serial 9 of Form 26, which deals with details of profession or occupation of the candidate, Panda has mentioned his profession only as sitting member of Parliament. It has alleged that even in the verification section of the affidavit, Panda had deposed on oath that “nothing material has been concealed therefrom”.

“He has cheated and misled the party, party leadership and above all the people of Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency about his employment with IMFA — a company involved in ferro alloys, mining and power,” the statement said.

