Latest News
  • Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA arrives in bullock cart on maiden day of assembly session

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA arrives in bullock cart on maiden day of assembly session

His cart also carried a placard saying "Neta nahi, Kisan hu me (I am not a politician, but a farmer)."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Jawahar Lal Rajpoot, bjp mla, bullock cart, uttar pradesh assembly session Garautha Jhansi MLA Jawaher Lal Rajpoot comes on bullock cart on first day of 17th assembly session in Lucknow on Monday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

On the opening day of the 17th Uttar Pradesh assembly session Monday, BJP MLA Jawahar Lal Rajpoot choice of transport turned heads at the Vidhan Bhavan as he arrived in a bullock cart decked with marigold. Dressed in a krisp white kurta, the Garautha lawmaker waved at the waiting media scrum as he made into the assembly complex.  A printed placard attached to the side of the cart read: “Neta nahi, Kisan hu me (I am not a politician, but a farmer).”

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the 54-year-old legislator stressed on the welfare of farmers, insisting that the country can only progress with the prosperity of farmers. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been undertaking steps for the betterment of farmers in the state as well as across the country.

Rajpoot, who represents Garautha assembly constituency in Jhansi district, further said his main intention of arriving in a bullock cart was to give a symbolic message that political parties, claiming to be working in the name of farmers welfare, are not addressing any of the issues they face.

In its first cabinet meeting since cruising to a landslide win in the February-March assembly election, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government waived off loans totalling Rs 36,359 crore. The decision is expected to benefit at least 21.5 million small and marginal farmers in the state.

Interestingly, Rajpoot has wealth to the tune of over one crore and 20 lakh, according to the report.  It also states that he began travelling in a Safari car after being elected to power.

This is not the first time that a lawmakers’ choice of transport gained attention. Last year, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan arrived in Parliament on an orange Harley-Davidson motorcycle to make a statement on Women’s Day. A year before, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal rode a bicycle to attend the Budget session. Meghwal said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce carbon emission and chose to cycle at least for one day every week.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. M
    master
    May 15, 2017 at 7:10 pm
    Very soon bullock carts will be made compulsory. Automobiles, trains and airlines will be banned! Acche din aa rahe hain.
    Reply
    1. J
      Jai HIND
      May 15, 2017 at 7:01 pm
      NAUTANKI
      Reply
      1. A
        arc
        May 15, 2017 at 6:53 pm
        A dobjey arrives riding his father. Gaumata shedding tears.
        Reply
        1. A
          arc
          May 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm
          One gads arrives in bullock cart, another needed airconditioner and sofa for a mere half hour visit to a martyr. COWBELT being taken over by gadha.
          Reply
          1. T
            Truth
            May 15, 2017 at 6:47 pm
            Great trendsetter for all BJP ministers........hope they follow suit !
            Reply
            1. A
              arc
              May 15, 2017 at 6:46 pm
              On bullock carts pulled by bulls. Is this how UP MLAS treat their fathers? Shame on the gadha sons of gaumata. UP will remain epitome of the cow belt.
              Reply
              1. C
                Citizen
                May 15, 2017 at 6:43 pm
                Stop these dramas work for the progress of all/nation. Jaihind
                Reply
                1. Load More Comments

                Best of Express

                Buzzing Now

                Top News

                May 15: Latest News