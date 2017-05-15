Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA arrives in bullock cart on maiden day of assembly session

Garautha Jhansi MLA Jawaher Lal Rajpoot comes on bullock cart on first day of 17th assembly session in Lucknow on Monday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Garautha Jhansi MLA Jawaher Lal Rajpoot comes on bullock cart on first day of 17th assembly session in Lucknow on Monday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

On the opening day of the 17th Uttar Pradesh assembly session Monday, BJP MLA Jawahar Lal Rajpoot choice of transport turned heads at the Vidhan Bhavan as he arrived in a bullock cart decked with marigold. Dressed in a krisp white kurta, the Garautha lawmaker waved at the waiting media scrum as he made into the assembly complex. A printed placard attached to the side of the cart read: “Neta nahi, Kisan hu me (I am not a politician, but a farmer).”

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the 54-year-old legislator stressed on the welfare of farmers, insisting that the country can only progress with the prosperity of farmers. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been undertaking steps for the betterment of farmers in the state as well as across the country.

Rajpoot, who represents Garautha assembly constituency in Jhansi district, further said his main intention of arriving in a bullock cart was to give a symbolic message that political parties, claiming to be working in the name of farmers welfare, are not addressing any of the issues they face.

In its first cabinet meeting since cruising to a landslide win in the February-March assembly election, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government waived off loans totalling Rs 36,359 crore. The decision is expected to benefit at least 21.5 million small and marginal farmers in the state.

Interestingly, Rajpoot has wealth to the tune of over one crore and 20 lakh, according to the report. It also states that he began travelling in a Safari car after being elected to power.

This is not the first time that a lawmakers’ choice of transport gained attention. Last year, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan arrived in Parliament on an orange Harley-Davidson motorcycle to make a statement on Women’s Day. A year before, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal rode a bicycle to attend the Budget session. Meghwal said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce carbon emission and chose to cycle at least for one day every week.

