Hyderabad: BITS Pilani student found hanging at campus hostel

“His parents have been informed. Some of his friends have told police that he had failed in one subject. It is not clear if this was the cause,” the Inspector said. (Representational Image) “His parents have been informed. Some of his friends have told police that he had failed in one subject. It is not clear if this was the cause,” the Inspector said. (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute’s Hyderabad campus, police said Tuesday. Raghav Shantaram, hailing from Chennai, and a third-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by a friend at around 1:45 pm today, Jawaharnagar Police Station Inspector V V Chalapathi told PTI.

“Raghav went to his room yesterday after watching a cricket match. This afternoon, one of his friends knocked on the door but there was no response. When the door was broke open, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used a blanket. No suicide note was found,” the police official said. “His parents have been informed. Some of his friends have told police that he had failed in one subject. It is not clear if this was the cause,” the Inspector said.

He added that a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App