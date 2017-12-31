Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Adampur coldest at 2.3 degree Celcius

Cold wave conditions. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File) Cold wave conditions. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File)

Cold wave conditions today further intensified at many places in Punjab and Haryana, with Adampur reeling at a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab while Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, an official of MeT Department said here.

Among other places in Punjab, Bathinda reeled at a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius while Faridkot recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, too, experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Ludhiana and Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Halwara recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur’s minimum temperature settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Among other places in Haryana, Sirsa, Narnaul and Rohtak experienced biting cold, recording minimum temperatures below normal of 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Ambala registered a low of 7 degrees Celsius while Karnal’s minimum settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

The MeT official said that fog reduced visibility early today at places including Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur.

