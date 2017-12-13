Biswa Bangla logo: Mukul moves HC against Abhishek’s defamation case

Calcutta High Court. (File) Calcutta High Court. (File)

BJP LEADER Mukul Roy on Tuesday moved Calcutta High Court on Tuesday challenging the defamation case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at an Alipurduar court over the Biswa Bangla logo controversy.

Last month, an Alipurduar court had passed an interim injunction order against Roy, stopping him from making any further statements linking Abhishek to the Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation — a company owned by the state government — and Jago Bangla Media Private Limited, which publishes the Trinamool mouthpiece. The court had said that it did not find any “traceable or valid links” between Abhishek and the two companies.

The controversy surrounding the logo had started on November 10, when Roy had alleged that Biswa Bangla Corporation Limited and Jago Bangla Media Private Limited, were owned by Abhishek, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. Roy later alleged that Abhishek had applied for Biswa Bangla and Jago Bangla trademarks in a court at the behest of Mamata.

Following this, Abhishek withdrew his application on November 13 and filed a defamation case against Roy.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Calcutta High Court, Roy said, “I have papers to prove my allegations… there are traceable links. Therefore, the injunction order issued by the honourable court is not valid. As I am a law-abiding citizen, I have filed a case at the Calcutta High Court challenging the jurisdiction of the injunction order.”

Asserting that there should be a probe into the logo controversy, Roy said, “I cannot blame the young boy (Abhishek) because the person who is guilty is his senior. Abhishek Banerjee, in his affidavit, said that he had applied for the ownership of the Biswa Bangla logo at the instruction of the chief minister. The CM said in the Assembly that she was the creator of the logo and she gave the state government the permission to use it. I have nothing to say in this regard… she has full freedom to create a logo…”

“But two entities cannot claim the ownership of a logo. On one hand, she gave the logo to the state government and on the other, Abhishek Banerjee claimed its ownership. There should be a probe to find out the truth,” he added.

