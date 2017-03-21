Bishnu Charan Das resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Senior BJD leader Bishnu Charan Das has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after his appointment as deputy chairman of Odisha State Planning Board and convener of the ruling BJD’s dalit cell. Das tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari on Monday night.

“As I have been appointed as the deputy chairman of the Odisha Planning Board and convener of the BJD’s dalit cell, I prefered to resign from the Rajya Sabha membership. It is not possible to do three jobs simultaneously,” Das said.

Of Odisha’s 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, the ruling BJD had eight members.

