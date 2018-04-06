Bishnois welcome Salman Khan case verdict

Salman verdict: Salman Khan was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail after being convicted for five years. (Express photo) Salman verdict: Salman Khan was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail after being convicted for five years. (Express photo)

THOUSANDS OF Bishnois living in Abohar and Fazilka area of Punjab expressed satisfaction over the conviction of actor Salman Khan by a Jodhpur court on Thursday.

Bishnoi community in Abohar takes care of India’s only private wildlife sanctuary spread in 186 square km area in 13 villages of Punjab.

RD Bishnoi, president of All India Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Mahasabha, said, “We express happiness over the court’s decision regarding conviction of Salman Khan, which shows that no one is above court. Our Mahasabha members from Abohar had gone in large numbers to Jodhpur regarding the proceedings of the case and it is the unity of the Mahasabha that this case has led to a decision of a star being convicted. However, we condemn acquittal of the rest of the film stars in the case. Our fight will continue if Salman approaches a higher court.”

ALSO READ | As Salman Khan goes to jail for 5 years, fans will miss these 10 things about the Race 3 star

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App