Birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu: BJP demands withdrawal of government ‘decision’ to construct abattoir

The BJP on Thursday slammed the state government’s decision to construct a slaughterhouse in Nabadwip, Nadia, the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The party organised a protest meet at Nabadwip and asked the state government to withdraw its decision to construct a slaughterhouse at such an “auspicious place”. Local BJP leaders Thursday submitted a deputation to the BDO, Nabadwip, in this regard.

“The state government has decided to construct slaughterhouses in several places in Nadia district including Nabadwip, a heritage city and is a birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. It has a special significance. People who live here have a grudge against the state government for the proposed construction of the slaughterhouse. We strongly oppose this decision,” said BJP’s state general secretary Sayantan Basu. He said BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya would address a public meeting at Nabadwip town on August 17.

