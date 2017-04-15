Birth, death certificates: Punjab urged to implement Centre’s circular

People have urged the state government to implement a circular, issued by the Centre two years ago, that would help applicants get birth and death certificates for free through e-system. There has been a rampant corruption in the birth and death certificate wings of the municipal corporations across the state.

According to the circular, the office of the Registrar General of India has developed a uniform software for registration of births and deaths and issue of certificates registered through e-system. After implementing the software, birth and death certificates will be issued through this under the provisions of Section 12/17 of Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. It was issued to all state governments on July 27, 2015, by the office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Surinder Kumar Pathak of Banga said he had written to PM Narendera Modi regarding the issue and would now write to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. “We have been getting several cases in which people have demanded Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 to issue birth and death certificates,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now