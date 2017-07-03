Birsa Munda Memorial Park to be beautified: Raghubar Das

Das said the ‘Bada Talab’ will also be beautified with a statue of Swami Vivekanand. (Source: Express Photo) Das said the ‘Bada Talab’ will also be beautified with a statue of Swami Vivekanand. (Source: Express Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, while laying the foundation stones of a Municipal Corporation building and Ramgarh and Khunti municipal panchayat buildings, on Monday said Birsa Memorial Park and ‘Bada Talab’ will be beautified. “The new generation will come to know about the sacrifices of Birsa Munda in the freedom struggle and get inspiration from them,” an official release said quoting Das.

He said after Independence, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had installed the image of Birsa Munda in the Parliament in 1998, while this government at the Centre has introduced the Dharti Aaba Express in the name of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Das said the government will rehabilitate before displacement, adding people living in Birsa Munda Jail campus and slums in the Heavy Engineering Corporation area will be rehabilitated in flats.

In the next 3-4 months, ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ will be done in Ranchi for smart city for which, Prime Minister Narendra will lay the foundation stone, he said.

Das said the ‘Bada Talab’ will also be beautified with a statue of Swami Vivekanand.

State urban development minister C P Singh, rural development minister Nilkanth Singh Munda, MP Mahesh Poddar, Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra, Dhanbad Mayor Shekhar Agrawal and several others were present on the occasion.

