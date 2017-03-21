BJP-led government wins trust vote in Manipur

New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh. PTI Photo New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh. PTI Photo

Newly elected Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh won the trust vote in the Manipur assembly on Monday. The BJP won the vote 32-27 in a floor test, defeating the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

The BJP’s Yumnam Khemchand Singh, from Singjamei constituency, was elected the Speaker, defeating Congress candidate Govindas Konthoujam. The new Speaker conducted the trust vote through a voice call despite a Congress demand that the vote be held through secret ballot. Defecting Congress MLA from Andro constituency, Th Shyamkumar, who was sworn in along with Chief Minister Biren Singh and deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh, and will get a cabinet berth in the Biren cabinet, voted in favour of the BJP.

Ten Congress MLAs moved a motion to disqualify Shyamkumar from the Assembly citing the anti-defection law. They said that he had crossed the floor of the House. The Congress members also demanded that the Assembly proceedings be adjourned because of the defection. Both motions were struck down by the Speaker who said no protocol had been breached. Shyamkumar can remain a cabinet member for a period of six months before facing a bypoll in his constituency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now