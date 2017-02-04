Bird Flu: ‘Informed about Memnagar outbreak on Jan 11’, action only on Jan 12 night

AMC’s health department carried out sealing of the premises and culling of birds only on January 12 midnight. (Source: File) AMC’s health department carried out sealing of the premises and culling of birds only on January 12 midnight. (Source: File)

GOING BY the official communication of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Delhi, the Gujarat government was confirmed about the bird flu outbreak at Memnagar’s Sarva Dharma Rakshak Seva Trust on January 11 and directed to carry out the “control and containment operations” as per the Action Plan of Animal Husbandry for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (2015).

However, the state government’s animal husbandry department along with AMC’s health department carried out sealing of the premises and culling of birds only on January 12 midnight.

Management of the Trust on the other hand has maintained that not a single bird died from the day when the samples were collected (on January 3) till the time culling of all 160 guinea fowls on January 12.

As per the notification by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Delhi, to Gujarat chief secretary, “The state was intimated of the positive results on 11.01.2017. The state was requested to carry out the control and containment operations….”

Despite this, the state animal husbandry department as well as AMC officials have been claiming that they were intimated on January 12 and the culling operations were carried out late in the night to avoid panic among the residents.