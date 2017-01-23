Dumped birds create a flutter

The ground used by Sarva Dharma Rakshak to run bird shelter Express The ground used by Sarva Dharma Rakshak to run bird shelter Express

Though nearly 35 km apart, there is a common thread between the events in Hathijan and Memnagar.

On January 2, nearly 1,050 guinea fowls were recovered from a truck near Vastral on the Sardar Patel Ring Road. The truck was reported to have travelled from Uttar Pradesh and was to deliver these birds to Surat. However, near Vastral in Ahmedabad, driver of the truck offloaded these birds, which led to a commotion in the area.

Following this, nearly 750-800 guinea fowls were sent to NGO Asha Foundation in Hathijan and the remaining 200-250 to another shelter house, Sarva Dharma Rakshak Seva Trust, in Memnagar. The staff of Asha Foundation were “quarantined” for nearly 12 days after the birds sent there were found to be infected with H5N1 influenza virus, but the authorities did not ensure a similar preventive measure for those working with the NGO in Memnagar.

Also, the reports from Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) confirming bird flu in the Hathijan birds were made public on January 2, but it took 10 days to make public the reports of the Memnagar birds, samples of which were sent to the same institute.

As per the Gujarat Animal Husbandry Department’s claims, only two sites from where the bird flu (H5N1) outbreak was confirmed were the animal and bird shelter house (Asha Foundation) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Hathijan area (on January 2), and the Memnagar shelter house in the heart of the city (on January 12).

The animal husbandry department on January 3 had issued a notification, declaring 10 km area surrounding Hathijan village “alert zone”. On January 13, city commissioner of police A K Singh declared 10 km area surrounding the Memnagar shelter house as “alert zone”, while one km area as “affected zone”.

The state government authorities have been accused of not following guidelines in implementing the “Action Plan of Animal Husbandry for preparedness, control and containment of Avian Influenza-2015”, resulting two separate PILs, filed by Memnagar residents, in the Gujarat High Court.

Apart from culling of 1,500 infected birds at the Hathijan shelter house as well and nearly 150 domestic ones in its 1 km vicinity, the government authorities had quarantined 15 out of 22 staff members of Asha Foundation. When contacted, several of those who were quarantined in the one-room operation theatre of the Foundation for 12 days (from January 2 evening till January 13 night) revealed that they were merely “locked up” and proper health guidelines were not followed.

Several of these 15 people, including two woman and an elderly, said they could not bathe and had to depend on police personnel for food, and also all had to share the same room in the night. They even alleged that those who were not even in direct contact with the birds, like the cook, were quarantined.

“I am diabetic, so, I have to be cautious about my food. But, there was no arrangement by the health or animal husbandry department. Neither anybody from our families was allowed to meet or talk to us. In this case, the police personnel deployed outside would provide us food packets,” said Babubhai Makwana (65), working as driver for four years with Asha Foundation.

He said that since they did not have any extra clothes with them many, they did not take bath during the quarantine period. “I would wash the pair of clothes I was wearing and roamed around in a towel. This is how we survived our quarantine period… It was confinement,” Makwana said.

“Initially, we were informed that we would be kept under observation for 24 hours, but it was extended to 48 hours, then to three days, the five days and so on. Finally, we were released after 12 days,” said Pinakin Kakadia (30), also working as driver with the Foundation.

“We were only provided a towel, soap, toothbrush and toothpaste,” said Jagdishbhai Vaghela (35), working as an assistant at Asha Foundation for 10 years. Janakben Bhoi (30), a cook, said, “I was not even in contact of birds, since I am only restricted to the cooking area.”

Asked about the entire episode at Hathijan, the founder of Asha Foundation Harmesh Bhatt said: “First, when the animal husbandry department officials knew that there were suspected bird flu deaths at my shelter house, then why another 700 birds rescued from Vastral area from a truck driver, were sent there? Second, the culling of all my birds, including vulture, flamingos, pelicans, kite, fox sparrows, geese, emu and owls was undertaken in such a haste without prior intimation, which is certainly questionable.”

In response to these allegations, animal husbandry department secretary Dr S Murali Krishna said, “We followed proper guidelines without compromising health and safety of any individual. Everything was duly verified.”

The Detection of Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, is investigating the source of bird flu in both the cases — Hathijan and Memnagar. Deepan Bhadran, deputy commissioner of police, Detection of Crime Branch, said, “So far, the statements of veterinary doctors of the animal husbandry department as well as those in direct contact of birds have been recorded. Also, from where and the persons who initially bought the birds is being probed.”

Interview: ‘No lapse from our side’

Dr S Murali Krishna, secretary, animal husbandry department, Gujarat, speaks on the handling of bird flu situation and claims there is nothing to worry about:

How effective was the state government in containing the bird flu outbreak?

We have taken all measures required for containing spread of (H5N1) virus. Random sampling is being carried out whether there is bird flu or not as per the directives of the Government of India.

Do you feel the situation could have been handled in a better way?

I didn’t find any lapse from our side.

Was there any direct or indirect impact or pressure due to the Vibrant Summit?

There was no such impact… Our course of action would be as per the action plan 2015 of the GOI.

How far has the investigation in identifying the origin of bird flu gone?

Police are doing necessary investigation.

What is the future plan of action, at least in a month from now?

As of now, there is no reason to worry. Samples taken from some places like Jamnagar and Valsad have come as negative. Of course, the media gave enough coverage in educating public about bird flu. We will continue to take samples across the state for monitoring purpose.