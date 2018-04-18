Tripura CM Biplab Deb says narrow-minded people won’t believe internet existed since Mahabharata era

Tripura CM Biplab Deb said, “Believe the truth. Don’t get confused and don’t confuse others.” (ANI photo) Tripura CM Biplab Deb said, “Believe the truth. Don’t get confused and don’t confuse others.” (ANI photo)

Defending his bizarre statement that the internet was invented lakhs of years ago and that the technology and satellites existed since Mahabharata era, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Wednesday said that narrow-minded people won’t believe it as they want to belittle their own country. “Narrow-minded people find it tough to believe this. They want to belittle their own nation and think highly of other countries. Believe the truth. Don’t get confused and don’t confuse others,” ANI quoted Biplab as saying.

The Tripura CM on Tuesday said, “Not US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.” “Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” he added. Read More

Expressing his pride to be born in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “I feel proud that I am born in a country with such an advanced technology, the countries which claim themselves to be technologically advanced are hiring Indian talent to upgrade their software mechanism.”

