Bipin Rawat’s visit to Nepal helped in deepening ties between armies

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (PTI Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (PTI Photo)

Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat’s visit to Nepal has helped in deepening and expanding the existing cordial ties between the armies of the two countries, the Nepalese Army said today. Gen Rawat today wrapped up his four-day visit to Nepal.

Duing his visit, he was conferred the title of honorary general of the Nepalese Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Gen Rawat was presented with a sword, insignia and a certificate of conferment order by the President during the function.

“There has been decades old tradition of honoring the army chiefs of Nepal and India by each other with the title of Army General keeping with the traditional friendly ties between the two armies,” according to a statement issued by Nepal Army headquarters.

The visit paid by the Indian Army chief to Nepal helped in deepening and expanding the existing cordial relations between the two armies, the statement said.

Gen Rawat met Prachanda and expressed happiness over the ongoing collaboration between Nepal Army and Indian Army.

He handed over seven horses to Nepal Army. Gen Rawat was invited by Nepal army chief Gen Rajendra Chhetri.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now