Bipin Rawat takes charge as Army Chief, Birender Singh becomes Air Force Chief

Lt General Bipin Rawat on Saturday took charge as the new Army Chief replacing General Dalbir Singh Suhag. Lt Gen Rawat was the Vice Chief of Army Staff. He superseded two seniormost Lt Generals, Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz as the 26th Army Chief of India. Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa also took charge as the next Air Force Chief replacing Anup Raha.

Earlier on Saturday, outgoing Army Chief General Dalbir Singh and Air Force Chief Anup Raha paid tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi’s India Gate and also inspected the guard of honour. Speaking to the media, Gen Dalbir Singh said: “I salute our martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in upholding honour of the nation.”

Delhi: Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa takes charge as the next Air Force chief. pic.twitter.com/qZtPpJzCc4 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

He also thanked government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘their full support and giving free hand in conducting the operations’. He further thanked the government for ‘granting One Rank One Pension to armed forces’.

The day I took over I had said that our response to any action will be more than adequate, immediate, intense: General Dalbir Singh pic.twitter.com/p7uqT8DD9F — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

“Indian Army is fully prepared and well trained to tackle any challenges, be it external or internal. I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words,” he said.

Addressing troops of the Eastern Command on the eve of new year, Lt Gen Pravin Bakshi said he would continue to lead Eastern Command with full professional sincerity as hither-to-fore. “I convey my best wishes and full support of Eastern Command to Gen Bipin Rawat on having taken over as the Chief of Army Staff,” Lt Gen Bakshi said. There was speculation on whether the general, who was superseded, would resign as the new Chief takes over. Lt Gen Bakshi requested that speculations should stop and everyone focus on contributing their best to the betterment of the Army and the Nation.

