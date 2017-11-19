Biodegradable, reusable sanitary pads undergo tests: The Indian Council of Medical Research

The National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH), headquartered in Mumbai under the ICMR, will test a re-usable pad that can be used by women for at least a year and another. (File) The National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH), headquartered in Mumbai under the ICMR, will test a re-usable pad that can be used by women for at least a year and another. (File)

OF the 355 million menstruating women in India, only 12 per cent have access to sanitary napkins, according to a 2011 research paper titled “Sanitary Protection: Every Woman’s Health Right”. Keeping the figures in mind and the fact that a huge number of women rely on cloth rags during their menses, several organisations have come up with innovative sanitary napkins. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is now testing at least two such products for scientific viability.

The National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH), headquartered in Mumbai under the ICMR, will test a re-usable pad that can be used by women for at least a year and another, a 100 per cent biodegradable pad, especially for the rural population.

“We raised money through crowdfunding and with experts from IITs and IIM Ahmedabad, designed a sanitary napkin,” said Dr Manmatha Mahato, the Head of Research and Development in Aakar Innovations that designed a pad named Anandi.

In Uganda and Kenya, Aakar used banana pulp to make sanitary pads. In Kolkata, they used jute pulp and in Mumbai, pine wood pulp has been used to create a layer in each napkin. “Conventional pads have a polymer layer that takes 5-10 years to degrade. We use cornstarch in one layer and eco-friendly technology like ozone treatment that ensures the pad’s degradation in 1.5 to 2 years,” Mahato said.

A pack of eight sanitary pads is priced at Rs 40.

“Once testing begins, it will take six months to complete trials. We are selecting a target population to use the pads. In a few months, the used pads will be brought to the laboratory for testing,” said Dr Smita Mahale, the Director of NIRRH. In a laboratory, the NIRRH will test if the pads are entirely degradable.

The NIRRH is also testing re-usable and washable pads called ‘Saafkins’ to test whether they are bacteriostatic and infection free.

“These companies are already supplying napkins to the rural population under Corporate Social Responsibility. The ICMR will provide it a scientific accreditation,” Mahale said, adding that economical options would benefit the rural and tribal population that often faces hygiene issues during menses.

Livinguard, which is manufacturing the re-usable pads, is hoping to significantly reduce waste generation. ‘Saafkins’ can be used by women 60 to 70 times in a year.

“Girls from rural areas drop out of school once they reach puberty because they cannot afford expensive pads. They rely on cloth rags that are prone to give them infections. So, we created a panty-cum-sanitary pad that they can wear for a full day and later wash,” said Shivani Swami, Senior Manager of marketing, at Livinguard.

A single pad costs Rs 100. It uses textile that is anti-microbial and can be washed with soap to remove stains. “It has four layers. The top two layers are to kill microbes and for quick-dry. The bottom two are leak-proof and stain repellent. Since this is for the rural population, we have ensured high absorbency so that a girl can wear it all day in school,” Swamy added.

The pads have been distributed in rural pockets of six states. In Maharashtra, they have been given to villagers in Palghar, Pune rural and women staying off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

A laboratory testing on Saafkins has been done under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The NIRRH is conducting a clinical study from January for which women are being recruited for trial. “We will check if stains can be easily removed and if the pads are bacterio-static,” Dr Mahale, from NIRRH, said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App