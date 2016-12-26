Bio-toilets to be installed in trains running in Kerala, says Suresh Prabhu

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo) Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo)

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu on Monday assured the Kerala government that efforts would be made to install bio toilets in trains running in the state as it has been declared open defecation free. Prabhu made the assurance during a meeting held here to discuss various railway development projects of the state with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said.

He also said the Rajadhani Express to New Delhi now running thrice a week would be made five days a week.

Public sector engineering consultant RITES would be asked to conduct a study on the various aspects of railway development in the state, Prabhu said.

Vijayan wanted introduction of high speed trains in the state and also brought to the notice of the Railway Minister the safety aspects of rail tracks in the state.

Prabbu assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safety of rail tracks.

On the Angamaly-Erumely Sabari route, he said funds would be earmarked for the project in next budget.

Efforts were also on start the prposed Railway Factory at Kanchikode in the state in private public participation mode, he said.