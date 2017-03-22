BIMSTEC seeks anti-terror collaboration

Stressing that terrorism continues to be the most significant threat in the Bay of Bengal region, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries Tuesday decided to take measures to enhance cooperation for this.

A statement after a meeting of BIMSTEC said that given that terrorism continues to remain the single most significant threat to peace and stability, the grouping “recognised the need for urgent measures to counter and prevent the spread of terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation and decided to take concrete measures to enhance cooperation and coordination among their law enforcement, intelligence and security organisations. and enhance capacity building”.

