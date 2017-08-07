Bimal Gurung threatens to intensify protest in Darjeeling hills

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung. (File/Photo) Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung. (File/Photo)

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung on Monday threatened to intensify the agitation in the Darjeeling hills if the Centre did not intervene to resolve the crisis as the indefinite strike demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 54th day. The GJM leadership, on July 30, had given a 10-day “deadline” to the Centre to intervene to resolve the crisis in the hills, arising out of its Gorkhaland demand.

“The deadline will end soon, but if the Centre decides to sit idle, we will intensify our agitation in the hills. The GJM is a constituent in the NDA government at the Centre. We hope they (BJP) will intervene to resolve the situation,” Gurung told reporters.

GJM activists took out rallies in various parts of the hills, demanding restoration of the Internet services, which have been suspended since June 18, and an immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the hills.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CPI(M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said efforts should be made to initiate a tripartite talk to resolve the crisis in the Darjeeling hills.

“The situation in Darjeeling is a matter of concern. On the one hand, an indefinite shutdown is going on and on the other hand, there is a severe shortage of food in the hills. Efforts should be made to initiate a tripartite talk to solve the crisis,” he said while addressing the two-day state committee meeting of the party in Kolkata.

